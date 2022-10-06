Another 205 test positive for dengue in a day

Rawalpindi : Dengue fever outbreak is continuing to hit the population in this region of the country severely and the trend of incidence of the infection hints that the concerned authorities have not come up with success in checking the spread of the infection as yet.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 205 new patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking the total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities to 5,400 on Wednesday morning of which nine patients have lost their lives due to dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that 112 individuals from Rawalpindi district have tested positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours taking the tally from the district to 2,721. The infection has so far claimed three lives from the district.

The spread of the infection in the Rawalpindi district can be gauged from the fact that as many as 44 union councils have reported more than three confirmed dengue fever cases in the last one week while more than five cases have been reported from 25 union councils in the last seven days.

On Wednesday morning, the number of dengue fever patients undergoing treatment at the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital was 243 of which 160 had already tested positive for the infection.

It is important that the number of dengue fever patients has registered a significant decline in Islamabad in the first three days of September however in the last 24 hours, as many as 93 individuals have tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 2,679. To date, a total of six patients belonging to the federal capital have lost their lives due to dengue fever.