Sikh yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:A delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arrived in City via Wagah border on Wednesday.
The five-member delegation led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami called on chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) where Sikh leaders Sardar Ameer Singh and Satwant Singh etc were also present.
Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman on this occasion said that the minorities are being provided best services and development work is underway at Gurdwaras in Pakistan. More rooms are being built for Sikh yatrees, he added.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appreciated the efforts and arrangements of Evacuee Trust Property Board for yatrees and requested that the visa policy should also be made easy for Sikh yatrees.
LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit against...
LAHORE:A charity organisation held a press conference on World Animal Day in Lahore Press Club. The purpose of...
LAHORE:A 32-year-old man Wednesday committed suicide in Defence-B. Victim Hashiar was so frustrated over his poor...
LAHORE:A plantation ceremony was held on Wednesday under the Azadi flyover in which the students of schools and...
LAHORE:Population Welfare Department Director General Saman Rai visited National College of Arts to develop a liaison...
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the powers will be assigned to the heads of...
Comments