Sikh yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:A delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) arrived in City via Wagah border on Wednesday.

The five-member delegation led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami called on chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) where Sikh leaders Sardar Ameer Singh and Satwant Singh etc were also present.

Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman on this occasion said that the minorities are being provided best services and development work is underway at Gurdwaras in Pakistan. More rooms are being built for Sikh yatrees, he added.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appreciated the efforts and arrangements of Evacuee Trust Property Board for yatrees and requested that the visa policy should also be made easy for Sikh yatrees.