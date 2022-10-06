Power devolution to improve public service delivery: IG

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the powers will be assigned to the heads of various branches and units for speedy execution of office affairs and better work management. He expressed these views while presiding over the Police Executive Board meeting held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.

Powers and duties of various branches were discussed in the meeting along with other professional issues. Senior, women and ranker officers presented their suggestions on the issues under discussion in the meeting. Amendments were also made in the job description of legal, welfare, operations, establishment and other branches in the meeting.

IG Punjab ordered to upgrade the issues included in the agenda of the meeting as per the suggestions of the officers and present them in the next meeting. IG Punjab said that devolution of powers to the lower level will help in timely disposal of professional matters and the process of public service delivery will also be improved. He said that a regular meeting of the Punjab Police Executive Board should be held and the decision-making process should be completed as soon as possible through mutual consultation on all the key issues.

Additional IGs, Additional IG South Punjab, Commandant PC, CCPO Lahore, Additional IG Special Branch, COO Safe City Authority and DIGs participated in the meeting.