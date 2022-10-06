Varsities’ role vital for research

LAHORE:Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed has said creating new knowledge along with education and training is the prime responsibility of universities.

Dr Mukhtar was addressing the closing ceremony of the second two-day national conference online on the theme of 'Role of Universities in National Development and Stability' organised by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research (IER).

Dr Mukhtar said that such research should be promoted in the universities which would bring political and economic stability in the country. He said that teachers and imams were the persons who could create a civilised society.

He said teachers should recognise their place and become role models for students. He said that there is no shortage of resources in Pakistan, only their proper usage is needed. He said organising the best conference in PU IER on International Teacher's Day is appreciated. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Munir said the dream of development can never be fulfilled without education. He said Malaysia spends 25pc of its GDP on education and research. He said universities should promote research culture according to the new trends. He said climate change has had the most impact in Asian countries. He said giving suggestions to deal with the problems faced by the world is one of the important responsibilities of universities. He said 64pc of Pakistan's population consists of youth and if we guide them in the right direction, they can contribute towards the prosperity of the country.

Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof Dr Athar Mehboob, Vice Chancellor University of Education Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, Vice Chancellor University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, conference secretary Prof Dr Shahid Farooq, researchers, faculty members and students were present.

UVAS: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) observed World Animal Day here on Wednesday. An awareness walk was arranged to mark the day to create awareness among the general public about the protection and conservation of animal lives, humane handling of animals in feeding, treatment and also misuse for entertainment purposes.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad led the walk while Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, other officials and a number of students, faculty members and staff participated in the walk which started from the VC Office and culminated in front of main lawn.