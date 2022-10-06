Rs61.2 million land transfer deeds issue resolved after 15 years

LAHORE:On the order of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the transfer deeds issue of 30 kanals and 12 marla land in Jhang worth Rs61.2 million have been resolved after a gap of 15 years.

The spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab said in a statement issued on Wednesday that one Muhammad Abdullah of Jhang filed a complaint that the staff members of the land record centre were reluctant to process the mutation deeds in their record as mutation deeds of land acquired for the construction of the bypass was wrongly recorded. The continuous interposition of the ombudsman office resulted in the much-awaited rectification of the issue of land owners lying unresolved since 2007-08, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the involvement of the ombudsman office in another case has resulted in handing over possession of a 10-marla plot to Zafar Haleem of Lahore, having a value of Rs7.5 million. Meanwhile, two alternate plots of 10 marlas each have been allotted by LDA to another plaintiff Abdul Rauf Butt of Johar Town after the involvement of the ombudsman office, the spokesman noted. As a result of action on a separate application of Ms Parveen Munawar of Kasur, an eight Kanal greenbelt of Rs104 million was also retrieved from illegal occupants by the administration, the spokesman concluded.