Interfaith harmony need of the hour, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection, Cooperatives and Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja while stressing on promotion of harmony and tolerance across the society has said that the great message of Sarwar-e-Do Alam (PBUH) must be spread in a true sense.

Speaking as a chief guest at Inter-Religious Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (PBUH) conference under the auspices of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Punjab, at Alhamra Hall, Lahore Wednesday, he said that any government that would ensure the protection of human rights its name would live forever in history. Secretary Human Rights Punjab Masood Mukhtar, Secretary Auqaf Mian Abrar Ahmad, DG Auqaf Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Member Islamic Ideological Council Dr Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary Mahindra Pal Singh, Professor Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan and Pastor Majeed Abel also addressed the conference. The minister admired that the scholars from different faiths had emphasised on the promotion of tolerance and harmony in the society in their speeches. “The truth is that in the context of domestic and international situation, we are in dire need of interfaith harmony”, he added. He mentioned the Prophet's (PBUH) life and said that when someone talks about enforcing system like the state of Medina, his aim is not political but rather he wants to promote social justice in the Pakistani society on the pattern of the state of Medina. “It was Riasat-e-Medina which guaranteed basic human rights in the true sense”, said Basharat Raja suggesting in Pakistani society protection of human rights should also be ensured. He said that according to the vision of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, sehat insaf health card, a universal health coverage scheme, had been launched on the concept of the State of Medina. “Now a citizen in Punjab does not need to take a loan to get his treatment, but he can get medical treatment with dignity”, he exclaimed.

Raja Basharat, who is also the chairman of Shaan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) celebrations committee, said that under the auspices of the Punjab government, the "Shan-e- Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" celebrations are going on across the province.

He said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi, the establishment of “Seerat Chair” is being implemented in public universities across Punjab. In connection with the event, he appealed to the religious leaders of all schools of thought to continue to play their key role in making Pakistan an exemplary society in all respects.