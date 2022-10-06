Two brothers booked for murdering man in Nazimabad

Police on Wednesday registered a murder case against two brothers for allegedly killing a man in the Nazimabad area. Kashif was shot dead during the demolition of an illegal portion of building by a team of the Sindh Building Control Authority near the Inquiry Office in Nazimabad. He had been accompanying the team in his personal capacity.

Gulbahar police said the brothers, who own the building, opened fire at the man after a scuffle erupted between them and the victim during a demolition action on Tuesday evening. Police registered a murder case against the brothers -- Anas and Ali -- on a complaint of the victim’s brother, Yasir. In the FIR, the complainant stated that his brother was killed by the nominated suspects over a building dispute. He said the family got information about the incident at around 7:30pm on Tuesday and his brother had died shortly after the incident.

Five injured

Five people were wounded in separate incidents of firing and violence on Wednesday. According to the Pirabad police, 35-year-old Sahibur Rehman was injured in a firing incident in New Mianwali Colony. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical assistance. The police said two motorcyclists shot and injured Rehman over unexplained reasons.

In a separate incident, a security guard of a private company was injured after his gun went off accidentally in Nazimabad. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment. According to the Pirabad police, Anas, 22, was injured during a clash in Frontier Colony. He was also taken to the ASH for medical assistance.

Moreover, two people were stabbed and injured during a clash in Sohrab Goth within the limits of the Samanabad police precincts. The injured, Furqan and Siraj, were taken to the ASH for medical help. The police said both the men were drug addicts and they attacked each other during a dispute over drugs.