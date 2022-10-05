2 cops sent to quarter guard

KOHAT: Two cops were sent to the quarter guard for negligence in duty. District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur sent the two cops to the quarter guard.

The cops, who were sent to the quarter guard included head constable Obaid and constable Saleem. The department action was taken against the two cops for failing to adopt the standard operating procedures while performing duty.

The DPO said that strict action would be taken against the cops for showing negligence in duty.

He said that protecting the life and property of the people was the utmost responsibility of the police force. He said that the cops providing security to the people should also adopt measures to remain safe while performing duty.