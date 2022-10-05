SCN says forests in Hazara facing extinction threat

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) said Tuesday the centuries-old forests in the Haripur district of the Hazara division faced a grave threat of extinction as the Director General Mines and Mineral Authority has issued a notification of lease of 500 acres of reserve forests to M/S Bestway Cement Ltd to resume mining operations in the quarry that was earlier stopped by KP Forest Department.

A press release issued by the SCN said the Peshawar High Court (PHC) vide order dated 30th of March this year had “advised the parties to maintain status quo till the decision of ongoing arbitration between the Forest Department and Mineral Development Department”.

It said the Mineral Development Authority notification of 31st of September impugns the official records of Guzara Forest areas, dating 1903 and being maintained by the Forest Department.

The notification states, “Since there is no Guzara Forest exhibited/marked in the revenue record, therefore the operation in that particular area/ Guzara forest area be allowed/resumed with the immediate effect to safeguard the provincial exchequer from losses in the public interest.”

The press release said the secretary, the Minerals Department in contravention of “Commons Law of Justice” has nominated himself as chairman of Minerals Appellate Tribunal” and invested illegal powers in his authority to give unilateral verdicts against the Forest Department.

According to the Global Climate Change Index, Pakistan ranks the 5th most vulnerable nation and will witness catastrophic weather patterns in the future.

The SCN said the recent devastating floods and forest fires were a clear warning that these predictions were based on scientific facts.

The climate adaptation and mitigation policies if not implemented by provinces shall spell doom.

The SCN said the notification issued by the Mineral Appellate Tribunal will risk the 3000 hectares of forest land in the Haripur district and open the floodgates to unrestrained commercial interests.

This shall pose an existential threat to the depleting forests of KP under the pressure of growing population and dwindling natural resources.

The political interests and unrestrained market interests within the KP government have prevailed to obstruct the important role of the Forest Department to implement sustainable development policies.

The SCN said the Ministry of Climate Change should restrain the KP government that has failed to protect of its fragile ecosystem imperiling Pakistan’s future.

It requested the PHC should take suo moto action against the recent notification of the Minerals Department and nominate a senior PHC judge as chairman of the Appellate Tribunal.

The SCN said the Environmental Tribunal and Environmental Protection Council should play their due role to vet public and private projects and policies in line with sustainable development goals.

It called for enforcing a total ban on all kinds of commercial activities in the eco-fragile regions of KP and action against the unrestrained timber mafia engaged in illegal deforestation.

Meanwhile, the SCN has prepared a petition to appeal in the interest of KP’s fragile ecosystem.