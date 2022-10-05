17 arrested with weapons, narcotics

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 15 criminals involved in criminal activities and recovered heroin and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in criminal activities and looting innocent people. Following these directives, a Bhara Kahu police team arrested an accused involved in drug peddling namely Shafqat Ali, and recovered 1330 grams of heroin from his possession. Likewise, the Shalimar police team arrested an accused Zaheer involved in the illegal gas filling. Similarly, the Shams Colony police team arrested 03 accused namely Mehmood Ali, Aqib Pervez, and Yasir Manzoor, and recovered 2220 grams of hashish from their possession. Noon police arrested an accused namely Irfan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Sihala police arrested five accused namely Muhammad Zain, Said Ameen, Ahsan Ali, Khan Muhammad, and Rashim Shahzad, and recovered three 30-bore pistols and two Kalashnikov from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabb­ed accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Phulgran Police have arrested two wanted members of snatcher gang and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, two stolen motorcycles and arms ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said. The accused were identified as Haider and Faizan.