Ancelotti insist Madrid’s European glory is deserved

MADRID: Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal believes his team fully deserve their glittering Champions League record and dismissed Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez’s mention of unfairness.

Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last nine years.

Right-back Carvajal established himself in the team during the 2013-14 season, when Madrid ended an 11-season drought in the tournament to win La Decima, their 10th European Cup.

Xavi said at a press conference on Monday that the best team does not always win the Champions League and La Liga was a “fairer” competition.

“I think that when you’ve won five of the last nine Champions Leagues, you can’t put that down to luck,” Carvajal told a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of his team’s clash with Shakhtar Donetsk.

“Football is results, the team that scores more goals and concedes less wins. In the last few years, we’ve been the best. It’s strange to talk about whether it’s fair or not.

“Last season we had a great La Liga campaign, some ups and downs in the Champions League, but we managed to win the cup.

“It seems to me that this debate about fairness and unfairness always comes up when Madrid win the Champions League. When others win it, it’s meritocracy.”

Madrid enjoyed a thrilling run to the final with comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City en route to beating Liverpool in the final.

Their coach Carlo Ancelotti also highlighted the importance of the Champions League to the capital club and said winning was not related to luck.