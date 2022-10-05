SHO among five cops booked for death in custody

LAHORE:Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate SHO, an ASI, a head constable and three constables have been booked for murder of a youth in custody on Tuesday.

Qamar-ud-Din, father of the victim Adil Qamar, said that a police team comprising of SHO Rehman Khawar, ASI Nawaz, head constable Zafar and constables Aslam, Jabbar and Sajid had arrested the victim outside his house in Mohalla Faiz Park at noon.

They did not know the whereabouts of their son and kept on searching for him in different police stations until they received from cops speaking from Jinnah Hospital about the death of the victim. As the family came to know about it, they staged a protest and raised slogans on the incident. IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar and CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of the incident. IG directed to complete an inquiry into the matter and asked CCPO to submit him a report and take strict action against those found involved in the incident, on basis of medical report and other evidences.

Meanwhile, the SHO and two constables Arshad and Aslam were arrested. Security officer: Muslim Town police station registered a case against a chief security officer (CSO) of a private company for allegedly assaulting and blackmailing a cook at the company. Father of the victim said that he was a poor man and a labourer. His son was employed as a cook at a private company where the CSO would often kept on harassing and threaten him. On the day of the incident, he asked the victim to bring him tea. When he went to the kitchen, the suspect locked the flat and abused him twice. The suspect identified as Aksar also made video and threatened to upload videos on social media.

COP COMMITS SUICIDE: A police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with a short machine gun (SMG) in the Data Darbar area Tuesday. Reportedly, the victim identified as Naseer Ahmad was deployed at Shahdara Town and was deputed at Data Darbar for special security. On the day of the incident, he during duty in police uniform shot at himself. He received two bullet injuries and died instantly. On information of the incident, senior police officers including SP City Sarfaraz Virk rushed to the spot. Reportedly, the victim was frustrated because his salary had been stopped for last two months due to an action over disciplinary matter. He was an old man and had no children. He had adopted a son.

BODY FOUND: Body of a 35-year-old woman was recovered from fields in the Barki area with marks of torture. The body was dumped near Koorhiyan village. A passerby spotted the victim and alerted police. A team rushed to the spot and removed the body to morgue.