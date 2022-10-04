Court grants 3-day remand of Shahnawaz

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Monday granted the police another three-day physical remand of accused Shahnawaz Amir, the alleged murderer of his Canadian national wife, Sarah Inam.

The accused was produced before the court of Senior Civil Judge and the police pleaded the court to grant further remand for investigation. The police had to recover the passport of the deceased. The lawyer of the plaintiff’s family informed the court that the accused could be escaped, if the passport of the deceased was not recovered.

The court accepted the request and granted the police more physical remand of the accused. Meanwhile, Additional District and Session Judge Sohail Sheikh extended the interim bail of Samina Shah, mother of Shahnawaz Amir, till October 7.