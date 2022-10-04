 
Tuesday October 04, 2022
Lahore

Anti-beggary drive continues

By APP
October 04, 2022

LAHORE:As per directions of Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Sara Ahmed, rescue operations are being conducted to eradicate child abuse. The Rescue teams are conducting rescue operations. In this regard, 342 beggar children were rescued in Lahore in the month of September.

