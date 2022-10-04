CITY PULSE

Once Upon a Time in Pakistan

The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation’s Centre of Biomedical Ethics & Culture is hosting a discussion by investigative journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood on poetry, politics and people of the ’70s. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Pakistan’, the event will be held at 3pm on October 8. Contact cbec.siut@gmail.com or 021-99216957 for registration.

Looking Inward and Outward

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah Qureshi in collaboration with This & That. Titled ‘Looking Inward and Outward’, the show will end today (Tuesday). Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.

Archaeologies of Tomorrow — II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sohail Zuberi. Titled ‘Archaeologies of Tomorrow — II’, the show will run at the gallery until tomorrow (Wednesday). Contact 021-35831292 for more information.