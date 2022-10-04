CITY PULSE

Once Upon a Time in Pakistan
The Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation’s Centre of Biomedical Ethics & Culture is hosting a discussion by investigative journalists Saba Imtiaz and Tooba Masood on poetry, politics and people of the ’70s. Titled ‘Once Upon a Time in Pakistan’, the event will be held at 3pm on October 8. Contact cbec.siut@gmail.com or 021-99216957 for registration.
Looking Inward and Outward
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdullah Qureshi in collaboration with This & That. Titled ‘Looking Inward and Outward’, the show will end today (Tuesday). Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
Archaeologies of Tomorrow — II
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sohail Zuberi. Titled ‘Archaeologies of Tomorrow — II’, the show will run at the gallery until tomorrow (Wednesday). Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh on Monday said that systematic consultation with the provincial government is very...
Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the Red Line Bus...
Presiding over a meeting on disposal of floodwaters from cities, towns and agricultural lands in the province, Sindh...
A gang of robbers made off with cash, foreign currency and jewellery during a house robbery in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s...
An anti-terrorism court has acquitted a man, believed to be a former sector in-charge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met leading religious scholars on Monday to finalise arrangements for the...
