CM meets religious scholars to finalise 12th Rabiul Awwal arrangements

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met leading religious scholars on Monday to finalise arrangements for the 12th Rabiul Awwal processions. He assured them that Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be celebrator with with religious fervour.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Saeed Ghani and Nasir Husain Shah, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon and others.

The religious scholars who attended the meeting included Haji Hanif Tayyab, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Dr Jameel Rathore, Shehzada Rehan Amjad Naumani, Mufti Nazir Jan and others. The CM thanked the scholars for promoting sectarian harmony in the province. “I am thankful to Ulema of different schools of thought for their constructive and responsible role in promoting sectarian and interfaith harmony,” he said, adding that religious scholars had played a significant role in making Sindh a peaceful place.

The scholars thanked the provincial government for its support for religious events. They suggested to the CM that the route of the Rabiul Awwal procession should be maintained properly by carrying out patchwork and repairing choked drainage lines. To this, the CM said the KMC with the support of the provincial government had already started the repair works.

The scholars complained to the CM that the K-Electric had resorted to load-shedding, due to which the illumination of mosques and other buildings would be affected. Shah told them that he had already directed the power utility to ensure proper supply of electricity.