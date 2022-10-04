Kissan Ittehad team fails to meet PM

ISLAMABAD: The delegation of protesting Kissan Ittehad meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif could not take place and it returned to its protesting camp in utter dismay.

The delegation of Kissan Ittehad led by Khalid Hussain Batth reached PM House to hold meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif but it had to return in disappointment. Kissan Ittehad head Khalid Hussain Batth-led delegation arrived in PM House where they will hold a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif and present the demands of the protesting farmers holding sit-in in Islamabad for six days.

Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Faisal Karim Kundi have also reached PM House. The interior minister contacted the protesting Kissan Ittehad for arranging a meeting with the protesting farmers with the premier.

Prior to departing for the PM House meeting, Batth said that the farmers’ sit-in entered the sixth day. He revealed that the general secretary of Kissan Ittehad’s Punjab chapter went missing 10 days before, whereas, the brother of his secretary was also arrested by the government. “Our demands are unchanged yet. Qamar Zaman Kaira shows willingness to join them and a few minutes ago, Rana Sanaullah talked to me over a telephone for a meeting at PM House. I am now going to meet the prime minister along with 20 persons in the delegation so they are witnesses of our talks.”