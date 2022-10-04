Azadi march in final phase, thousands await: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry Monday said preparations for the ‘real azadi march’ had entered the final phase and hundreds of thousands of people were willing to participate in it.

He said this while briefing the reporters about a meeting of the party’s district presidents and general secretaries chaired by Imran Khan here. However, Fawad cautioned that if the people did not come out on Imran’s call, then it will be the country’s defeat.

He charged that the acquittal of Maryam Nawaz was an insult to the people and said the way Ishaq Dar came to Pakistan was a massive slap in the face for the justice system. Referring to the PMLN leadership, he noted that Maryam Nawaz had been acquitted and her passport had been returned. “Maryam will now go to London and stay at the Avenfield with her father and say that this property does not belong to her; it is a joke.”

“The justice system has insulted the people of Pakistan by acquitting Maryam Nawaz while a fugitive criminal like Ishaq Dar went to the prime minister’s plane and returned to become the finance minister. The people of Pakistan are feeling humiliated,” he added. He said the ‘imported group’ had got its cases pardoned. However, he contended that ending the contempt case against Imran Khan was a good decision of the Islamabad High Court, saying, “We do not want to fight with our institutions”.

Talking about preparations for the march, Fawad said the party’s MNAs, MPAs, ticket holders, presidents and general secretaries had been assigned the tasks. “This real freedom march is not being held for the person of Imran Khan but for the stability of Pakistan. We are seeing that in six months the imported government has resorted to the worst fascism and politics has been kept captive,” he alleged.