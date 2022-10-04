Transgender Persons Act: JUI should have spoken up in parliament, says Shariat Court

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Shariat Court Monday admitted an application filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) to become a party to the case against the Pakistan Transgender Persons (protection) Act filed by Jamaat-e-Islami.

Acting Chief Justice Syed Muhammad Anwar heard the case. The chief justice asked JUI counsel Kamran Murtaza if the party was involved in the legislation. JUI was part of the parliament but had no role in it, he replied.

“Wasn’t it your responsibility to review the bill before it turns into a legislation? Justice Anwar asked. Why are you raising this question now? JUI’s lawyer said that the party wanted to challenge the clause regarding the change of sex, says a news report.

Justice Anwar replied, “You are giving reference to an incorrect clause; it seems you haven’t read the Act.” When Murtaza mentioned that an amended bill had been introduced in the Senate, Justice Anwar said, “Did you know this act could be misused when you made it into a law? You should have spoken up in the parliament.” The court, however, admitted JUI’s application and adjourned the hearing till October 18.