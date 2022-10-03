Bajwa to meet senior Biden administration officials this week

WASHINGTON: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet with the senior Biden administration officials this week, sources told The News.
General Bajwa was to reach Washington D.C. over the weekend but there was no official confirmation till the filing of this report. Pakistani officials at the embassy are also tight-lipped about the army chief’s visit, but other sources said that the army chief is expected to be in the US for a week.
It is also expected that during his time here, he might be holding meetings with senior Defense, Intelligence, National Security as well as Centcom officials starting Monday (today). The army chief landed in New York on Friday and met with the UN officials as well. The last time General Bajwa was on an official visit to the US was in 2019.
