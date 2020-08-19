RIYADH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defence.

Matters of mutual interest, including bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security, were discussed, said Inter-Services Public Relations’ (ISPR) press release.

The chief of the army staff was on his official visit to Saudi Arabia. Later Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud tweeted: “Met today with my brother, H.E. General Qamar Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff. We discussed bilateral relations, military cooperation, and our common vision for preserving regional security.”

Earlier, the COAS met General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Hamed Al Rowaily, Chief of General Staff, and Lieutenant General (Staff) Fahad bin Turki Al Saud, Commander Joint Forces KSA. Military to military ties including training exchanges were focus of the meetings.

The COAS was received by His Excellency General (Staff) Fayiadh bin Hamed Al Rowaily on arrival. COAS was presented Guard of honour at Ministry of Defence, KSA.