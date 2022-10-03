84 drug peddlers held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and the police have claimed arresting 84 drug peddlers during various crackdowns in the month of September.

According to the police, 119 kilogram of hashish, 18 kilogram of heroin, over seven kilogram of ice and 1380 bottles of liquor were recovered during September.

The police also launched an awareness campaign for students at different educational institutions.

Besides the police officials, different resource persons belonging to the health sector delivered lectures informing the students about the dangers of drugs and its negative effects.

The Abbottabad Police produced substantial results after addressing weaknesses in drug cases and improving the investigative process.

The improved investigation ensured that drug sellers were penalized with imposition of fines and bail applications at the high court level were rejected.