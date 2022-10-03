APCA notifies new office-bearers

Islamabad: All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central Executive Body has notified the newly elected office-bearers of the Central Executive Body for a period of three years.
APCA has issued a notification here on Thursday. All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Central President Chaudhry Khalid Javed Sanghera has nominated Shahzad Manzoor Kiani as Senior Vice President (Rawalpindi) and Malik Munawar Iqbal as Senior Vice President (Sargodha). The APCA president also nominated Muhammad Imran Butter as Vice President (Lahore) and Mehboob Khan nominated as Vice President (Rahimyar Khan).
