Hamza chides Imran over cipher

LAHORE:PMLN central-vice president Hamza Shehbaz has condemned Imran Khan for allegedly deceiving the nation on cipher.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said Imran Khan's statement about the loss of the cipher was not only funny but also alarming. He said Imran Khan's arrogance was clear and what else can be expected from someone who betrays the trust of his people. “Doing politics on sensitive documents is characteristic of Imran Niazi, who is a liar and a master of lies,” Hamza Shahbaz said and concluded that a conspiracy web was woven by the former prime minister.
LAHORE:Tariq Latif, a Grade 19 officer of Pakistan Railways has resigned due to suspension on the recommendation of...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the City here Sunday while Met...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has raided a food factory on Sheikhupura Road and stopped its production over multiple...
LAHORE:A 32-year-old man was tortured to death by unidentified persons in the limits of Ichhara police on Sunday.The...
LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema has said in a statement that the PDM has forgotten the flood...
LAHORE:On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board has released pending...
Comments