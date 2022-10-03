Hamza chides Imran over cipher

LAHORE:PMLN central-vice president Hamza Shehbaz has condemned Imran Khan for allegedly deceiving the nation on cipher.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said Imran Khan's statement about the loss of the cipher was not only funny but also alarming. He said Imran Khan's arrogance was clear and what else can be expected from someone who betrays the trust of his people. “Doing politics on sensitive documents is characteristic of Imran Niazi, who is a liar and a master of lies,” Hamza Shahbaz said and concluded that a conspiracy web was woven by the former prime minister.