Rs4.843m dues released to 69 applicants

LAHORE:On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, Punjab Benevolent Fund Board has released pending dues of Rs4.843 million to 69 applicants.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab said that 44 students from 16 districts were given educational scholarships of around Rs2 million to continue their studies. The Punjab Benevolent Fund Board has paid around Rs1.4 million marriage grant to 14 other complainants who approached the regional ombudsman offices in their districts for the release of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, regional offices also mediated to ensure the start of the monthly grant, as well as clearing pending dues of Rs937,500 to five applicants from Faisalabad, Jhang, Multan and Rawalpindi Districts. The spokesman said that Rs347,000 had been paid to three complainants of Faisalabad, Bhakkar and Mianwali as funeral grant, while Muhammad Azhar Gulshan of Bahawalpur and Rafiq Ahmad of Multan were given a total of Rs229,865 as a farewell grant.