OpenAI launches ChatGPT agent that builds spreadsheets, PowerPoints

Open AI is a powerful evolution of ChatGPT that has marked its latest entry in independently operating AI bots.

The ChatGPT agent, known as bot, is capable to perform new automated tasks such as spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations.

The prime motive of revolution is that it can navigate websites, run codes, type inputs and utilize Application Programming Interface (API).

However, it works as the OpenAI’s operator agent to access the internet with its own browser. It has the capability to browse, click and scroll just like the normal person.

Evolution of operator and deep research

The operator and deep research predominantly have unique strengths. Operator has the ability to scroll, click, and type on the web whereas deep research is best at analyzing information.

The central difference suggests that operator didn’t dive deep into analysis or detailed reporting. On the other hand, deep research couldn’t interact with websites to access content and refine accordingly. It gathers information across various sources in order to generate detailed report.

According to the representatives of the company, the prime difference between Operator and ChatGPT agent is that the new agent is well equipped with “deep research” capabilities to integrate large amount of information directly from the web.

The integration of strengths in ChatGPT and introducing additional tools, can provide new capabilities entirely in one model.

According to the product manager of ChatGPT agent, Neel Ajjarapu, “We think that this model is actually going to be quite good at low-level, first-, second-year, financial analysis type work that might have taken someone a night to do if they’re getting pinged by their boss late at night.”

AI agent that works for you

The latest OpenAI’s move reflects the recent developments at which the tech companies are evolving.

In this connection, the recent developments exhibits that software companies like Salesforce and Workday have been racing towards AI agent technology. For that purpose, intelligent bots are designed to automate tasks like summarizing reports and outreaching sales prospects.

Moreover, these bots can perform tasks on behalf of humans, hold immense potential for driving revenue and lowering costs for businesses. While their enterprise ability remains coherent with other applications.

Several companies have released agents, specifically designed to create presentations and reports with AI. Similarly, Microsoft offers a similar AI agent to create and edit PowerPoints and excel spreadsheets.

Nevertheless, the Chief Product officer of Open AI Kevin Weil, has denied the recent assumption of competition with other big companies on new development as, “This is just how people communicate. They create spreadsheets, they create PowerPoints.”

Further he stated, “ChatGPT agent doesn’t support Google’s Slides and Sheets, the tech giant’s rival to Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint.”