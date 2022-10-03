Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear sir, I am writing to you after I read the advertisement in The News regarding your expertise in career counselling and education. I have a strong academic background in social sciences with MSc degree in Development Studies, MPhil in International Development Studies and MA in English Literature. I also have a great number of years of experience, although it is spread across many organisations. I am currently awaiting results for Fulbright Scholarship programme after passing the GRE exam with good scores. In case I am selected I will be going to the USA for a PhD next year. I am, however, seeking a job actively since I have been out of job for quite a while and I am also seeking advice for current and future direction of my career. Therefore, I am looking forward to meet you whenever it is possible. Please find my resume attached for further details of my work experience and education. (Waqaruddin Baig, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Baig, it is good to hear about your outstanding and successful academic career. I have also gone through your CV and I’m sure you will get a response from the organisation that you apply. However, I’m not someone who can help you with a job as it is beyond our domain of services which mainly deal in providing guidance and career counselling and help in choosing the right profession. I would like to wish you all the best in your pursuit of the Fulbright scholarship and I’m hopeful that you will complete your research in the US with excellence.

Q2: Dear sir, I have passed my FSc (Pre-Medical) from Government College University, Lahore, securing 92% marks in 2021. Unfortunately, I could not perform well in MDCAT and secured just 81.5% marks, so I was not eligible for admission in MBBS or BDS in public sector medical colleges. However, I qualify for private medical colleges but their very high fee structure is not affordable for me. At the moment I am confused about my next move to select a path for my career. A right or wrong decision may lead to a success or difficulty in my career. So I need your expert opinion. Here are some questions:

1) What is future trend of demanding jobs in near future?

2) Should I opt for a CA (Chartered Accountancy) and what is its scope in future?

3) Should I opt a career in Allied Health Sciences disciplines? What is the scope of these programmes?

4) What about Nanotechnology courses and which top ranked institutes offer Bachelors in Nanotechnology in Pakistan or abroad?

5) Any other suggestion which you think more suitable for me, please advise. (Hafiz Taffazul Abdullah, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Hafiz Taffazul, not everybody can or should become a doctor. There are several areas and specialties within the Health Sciences/ Biological Sciences where you can find good career options. A number of them in the order of priorities can be as follows: BS in Molecular Biology, Biochemistry, Biomedical Science, D Pharmacy and Biotechnology etc.

Having done your bachelors you may opt to do MPhil or MS on scholarship from HEC or may be from abroad of course your grades will have to be compatible and on merit list. As for Chartered Accountancy is concerned, that is a very different area and I would not suggest you divert your focus from sciences having achieved 92% of marks at your high school. I hope that you will be able to choose the right career.

Q3: Dear sir, I have a BBA (Hons) degree with majors in Finance from SZABIST. I'm currently confused when it comes to making a decision that which postgraduate degree programme I should prefer. I have been also awarded with six papers exemption in ACCA but the problem is saturation of ACCAs and BBA graduates in the current market of Pakistan. Kindly assist me with your knowledge which degree programme related to finance or any other relevant field will be beneficial for me and also suggest me that should I pursue MBA here in Pakistan or from abroad. (Farasat Brohi, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Farasat, having looked at your academic profile, the first option that you should consider is going abroad for a Master’s degree in Financial Risk Management or Finance and Investment. If funding is a barrier in education abroad I would suggest that you find a job either in a public or private sector organisation within the financial sector and related to your choice of specialism and work for a few years. This will provide you with an understanding of the major areas in accounting and finance and will let you help to choose a career going forward whether it is further education or continuing the job through professional and departmental courses etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).