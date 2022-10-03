Circle kabaddi body may lose PSB affiliation

ISLAMABAD: The newly formed Circle Kadabbi Federation is in danger of losing its provisional association with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) as the 23rd Board meeting has been convened on October 6 to discuss the criteria of the federation’s affiliation.

Col (rtd) Asif Zaman, Director General PSB, has confirmed to The News that Circle Kadabbi Federation's affiliation with the PSB will be reconsidered during the Board meeting to be chaired by Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsanur Rehman Mazari.

The newly affiliated federation has already been told not to conduct any national event till the time the PSB Board reconsiders its affiliation matter. “All over the world, usually there is one national body. We are considering these facts and will decide on the Circle Kabaddi association in the meeting,” he said.

In the last PSB Board meeting, both circle kabaddi federation and long range shooting federation were granted provisional affiliations. Both these federations have been recently raised.

Meanwhile, the PSB has been empowered by the WADA to form its own National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO). Dr Waqar Ahmad, head of the Anti-doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP), has been invited to participate in the Board meeting on October 6 to discuss these issues.

“We have received a WADA email, giving the IPC Minister the authority to form its own NADO. Since the government financially supports all anti-doping activities, WADA feels that the government of Pakistan should have its own body,” the DG PSB said.

Meanwhile, by the time the Board meeting is held, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is expected to get the feedback of South Asian member countries on the possible 14th SA Games dates in the wake of the rescheduling of Asian Games that are now set to be held in September 2023.

The Board during its 15th meeting backed the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) decision to hold the 14th edition of the South Asian Games in October and November 2023.

But now, in the wake of the change in the Asian Games dates, the government awaits the outcome of the SA member countries meeting to be held on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) meeting to finalise their preparations for the event.

During the last meeting, the PSB Governing Board members were unanimous that the Games should be staged at two venues, Lahore and Islamabad. “We have decided to support the idea of staging the games at two venues. The House recommended that only two venues should be selected. We will take up the issue with the POA and suggest holding the event at two venues only. There are multiple problems in holding the event in more than two centers,” an official told The News at that time.

Other items include the approval of the budget estimates for the year 2022-23; the performance of the Pakistan contingents in the Islamic Games and Commonwealth Games; the implementation of the Sports Policy; and the PSB-supported Election Commission’s Terms and Conditions.