LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-handed batter Haider Ali has been taken to a local hospital after the conclusion of the sixth T20I against England.

According to PCB, Haider was taken to the hospital due to being unwell and stayed there for a night as the doctors plans to do a complete check-up.

In the recently-concluded sixth T20I, Haider scored 18 off 14 deliveries and put on an anchoring 47-run partnership with Babar Azam for the third wicket.