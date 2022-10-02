Another 192 dengue patients reported from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The number of dengue fever cases being reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is continuously on the rise showing that the concerned government authorities both in the provincial and the federal governments have not come up with success in controlling the outbreak as yet.

Data collected by ‘The News’ has revealed that within the last 24 hours, another 192 patients tested positive for dengue fever from ICT and Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 4,795 on Saturday. Data reveals that both ICT and Rawalpindi district have been badly and almost equally hit by the dengue fever outbreak this year.

Till Saturday morning, the number of patients who tested positive from Rawalpindi district this year has got to 2,360 while from ICT, as many as 2,435 patients have so far been confirmed positive for the infection however the infection has so far claimed six lives from the federal capital while three from Rawalpindi district.

In the last 24 hours, another 88 patients were confirmed positive from Rawalpindi while from ICT, as many as 104 individuals tested positive for dengue fever. The majority of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities are being managed at the three allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and District Headquarters Hospital.

In the morning on Saturday, as many as 265 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals of which 188 had been confirmed positive for the infection.

According to many health experts, the situation may become more alarming in the next two weeks as the number of confirmed patients from the twin cities has already swelled to around 5,000 and the peak season for transmission of dengue fever has set in. It is important that the weather conditions in October are considered to be the most suitable for transmission of dengue fever in this region of the country.