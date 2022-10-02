PU forms body on women in sciences

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) has taken another lead initiative by establishing the first organisation for women in sciences, Pakistan.

A PU spokesperson said that the organisation would serve as a technical body that will not only bring all such women together but will also provide a platform to have technical meetings and collaborations.

In this regard, Dean Faculty Life Sciences Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi on behalf of PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar inaugurated the organisation’s office at Centre of Excellence in Solid State Physics.

The organisation has been initiated with the office-bearers including President from PU Prof Dr Anjum Naseem Sabri, Vice President from GC University Prof Dr Shazia Bashir, Secretary from PU Prof Dr Saira Riaz, Joint Secretary from UET Prof Dr Shamaila Shahzadi and Treasurer from LCWU Prof Dr Zohra Kayani.

In his address, Dr Qazi said that Pakistani women were playing a very important and effective role in the development and knowledge transfer in various fields of sciences.

Therefore, it was the need of hour to bring together all Pakistani women in sciences at a single platform, he added.