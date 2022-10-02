Irrigation Dept’s land worth billions retrieved

LAHORE :District administration along with Lahore police, Irrigation Department and Rescue-1122 teams conducted a grand operation against the land mafia in Chung area and retrieved Irrigation Department’s land worth billions of rupees on Saturday.

Joint teams of all operational units of district administration, Lahore police, Irrigation Department and Rescue-1122 participated in the anti-occupation mafia operation. The so-called owners of the private housing scheme located in the limits of Chung police had made plots on the land of Irrigation Department. The private housing scheme owners and their management through their guards, attacked the district administration officers and officials who came for anti-encroachment operation in the last few days and damaged government vehicles and machinery.

A heavy contingent of Lahore police and the machinery of the district administration participated in the operation to retrieve the government land of Irrigation Department. Anti-riots force, elite force, DSPs, SHOs, hundreds of soldiers provided full security to the anti-occupation operation.

The Lahore police took a resilient counter-action after a strong resistance witnessed from the encroachment mafia. CCPO Lahore said that a case is being registered against the owners and management of the private housing scheme for encroachment.