Minor girl dies, parents suffer burns in gas explosion

A minor girl died and three other persons, including her parents, suffered burn injuries in an explosion that occurred due to a gas leakage at a house in Millat Town in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.

Following the incident, ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the property and transported the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. According to Al-Falah SHO Badar Shakeel, the initial investigation suggests that the explosion took place due to a gas leakage. As a result, 42-yar-old Shahid, his wife Parveen, 36, daughter Ammara, 12, and another person, namely Imran, 40, suffered burn injuries. Later, Ammara succumbed to her injuries during treatment while doctors termed the condition of others as serious and were trying to save their lives.

Electrocution kills two

Two people died from electrocution while a man ended his life by hanging himself in parts of the city.

A labourer died of electrocution in Korangi Industrial Area. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the deceased was identified as 55-year-old Yar Khan, son of Bakht Khan.

Similarly, a young man, whose identity could not be ascertained immediately, died after suffering an electric shock in the Landhi area within the limits of the Quaidabad police station. His body was shifted to a morgue after medico-legal formalities were completed at JPMC. further investigation was underway.

Separately, the body of a man was found at a house located at Azam Basti within the jurisdiction of the Mehmoodabad police station.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgradudate Medical Centre, where he was as identified as 33-year-old Sunail Aziz, son of Aziz Masih.

Police said the man had been upset for the last few days and committed suicide by hanging himself.

The actual motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.