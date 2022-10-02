Thar coalfield to get DMR technology

KARACHI: Thar coalfield to be equipped with communication technologies from Hytera, a global provider of professional communication technologies and solutions, with an aim to increase the mining workforce’s productivity and job efficiency, a press release said on Saturday.
According to the release, Hytera has inked an agreement to deliver an advanced Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) communications solution to the Thar coalfield.
The Hytera solution includes a DS-6211 DMR Tier III trunking base station, multiple sets of HP788 UL913 intrinsically safe portable radios and HM788 mobile radios, a recording system, and a dispatch system.
The solution is expected to significantly increase the mining workforce's productivity and job efficiency, and minimize the likelihood of accidents and bring additional benefits.
The project area comprises a 7.8 million tonnes per year (Mtpa) open-pit coal mine and a 1.3GW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant. Both are located in the Thar region of Sindh province.
In addition, the project is also a part of the country's Belt and Road Initiative. Previously, analog two-way radios for basic direct-mode push-to-talk communications were issued to the workers. The talk range and functionality of the devices were limited, necessitating an upgrade.
The Hytera solution is geared towards enhancing workers’ connectivity, improving mine data transmission capacity as well as providing off-field remote and virtual access.
The solution has a proven record of improving productivity and safety for BHP Group Limited of Australia, Saudi Aramco of KSA, Shell Singapore, and Anglo Gold Ashanti of South Africa.
