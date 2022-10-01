Life term to 3 murderers

Rawalpindi : A Sessions Court of Rawalpindi Friday awarded life sentence to three accused in a murder case.
While hearing the case, the Additional and Sessions Judge Masood Akhtar Kiani awarded the lifetime imprisonment penalty to Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Asif and Gultasab Hussain for killing the victim Faisal by firing. The court also imposed a fine of Rs300,000 on each convict.
Wah : Wah Industries Limited , a subsidiary of Pakistan Ordnance Factories and FedArms, USA have signed a letter of...
Islamabad : Flagship Future World School & College, H-11/4, hosted a student council investiture ceremony 2022 in an...
Islamabad : The customers will now be able to register their complaints against any food outlet regarding the poor...
Islamabad : Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers announced election results and Saqib Riaz Tata of Naveena...
Islamabad : At least 36 students are all set to leave for China to avail Chinese government scholarship programme...
Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University Alumni Association during a ceremony at Islamabad Club, presented the Award of...
Comments