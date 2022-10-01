Cleanliness operation completes

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company has successfully completed 15 days cleanliness operation (zero waste) in connection with Shining & Green Lahore campaign and lifted more than 91,586 tons of solid waste from the city.
Objective to conduct the operation was to ensure the extraordinary cleanliness arrangement in every nook and corner of the City followed by clearing the open plots filled with garbage. The operation was conducted in phases in all nine towns of the City. LWMC has made exemplary cleanliness arrangements outside all mosques, churches, graveyards, public and private hospitals, commercials markets, parks, main roads, public offices and other places of the City.
