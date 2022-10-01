GCU Vice-Chancellor meets CM

LAHORE:Government College University Lahore Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at Chief Minister’s Office and discussed matters pertaining to the promotion of higher education in the province. The CM directed to devise a composite plan to develop the higher education sector according to modern needs, adding that education facilities would be further increased for the GCU students. The GCU Lahore is a distinguished institution and its problems would be resolved on a priority basis, he added.
