KCW to hold women’s badminton league

LAHORE: Kinnaird College for Women (KCW) Lahore will organise the women’s badminton talent-hunt league in Punjab Region towards the end of October.
Prof Dr Rukhsana David, Principal Kinnaird College for Women, said that the programme will provide equal opportunities to men and women.
The registration has been started in all regions. Youth aged 15-25 (men and women) are eligible. Punjab has been divided into Faisalabad, Lahore, and Sialkot, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur/ Multan regions. The registered players can appear for trials at their nearest locations.
