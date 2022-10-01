Shahzad Azam Rana is no more

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan A pacer Shahzad Azam Rana (Islamabad and Northern) who was just one month shy of 37 died of cardiac arrest at his residence in PWD Colony (Islamabad) on Friday. Shahzad, who was knocking at the doors of the national cricket team ten years back, was taken to a hospital as he felt chest pain early Friday morning. The hospital released him after conducting ECG and other minor tests on his heart condition. Late in the evening, he suffered another heart attack which took his life.

Shazad played 95 first-class matches, picking up 388 wickets at a healthy average of around 25.

He also played 58 List A matches, picking 68 wickets. In T20 cricket, he picked up 27 wickets in 29 matches.

When Shahzad broke into the national cricket scene he was considered one of the fastest around, capable of delivering the ball at 145kph. He was one of the leading wicket-takers in first-class cricket during the last decade.