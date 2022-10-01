Babar equals Kohli’s record

KARACHI: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Friday as he equalled the record of India's Virat Kholi of being the fastest to reach 3000 T20 International runs.

Babar scored an unbeaten 87 runs against England in their 6th T20 International at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar reached this milestone in the 81st inning of his career. Virat had also reached the milestone in as many innings. Babar became the fifth batter in the world to score 3000 T20I runs.

The others who have crossed the mark are New Zealand's Martin Guptil (101 innings) and India captain Rohit Sharma (108th innings).