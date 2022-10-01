Naseem isolated at home

LAHORE: Pakistan’s young fast bowler Naseem Shah has been sent to his home to complete the isolation period after he was ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against England.

Naseem had tested positive for Covid on Thursday after which he went into isolation at the team’s hotel. The team management, however, decided to send him home for the next two days to complete the mandatory quarantine period for Covid. Naseem will join the New Zealand-bound contingent on Sunday (tomorrow) before their departure for the tri-nation series against the hosts and Bangladesh.