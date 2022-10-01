SMEDA to promote SMEs in GB

LAHORE: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has laid down a strategy to promote SMEs in Gilgit-Balitstan (GB), initiating through a business and culture festival to be held by mid next month, a statement said on Friday.

Presiding over a meeting, SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza said the government was keen to curb poverty and unemployment through growth of SMEs. The authority, as per directions of the federal ministry of Industries and Production, was paying special attention on equal growth of SMEs in all regions of the country, he added.

Raza informed that most of the existing SMEs in GB were associated with the tourism sector, dealing in processed food, beverage, handicrafts, transport, hospitality and other related services. He was of the view that the services lacked in standardised and quality packaging innovation.