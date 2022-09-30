Car-lifting gang busted

Islamabad : The Sihala Police team arrested a wanted member of a vehicle lifting gang and recovered snatched damper from his possession, the police spokesman said.

He said that a police team under the supervision of SHO Sihala used human resources and the latest technology and apprehended a member of a vehicle lifter gang. The accused was identified as Javed Khan. The police team also recovered the snatched damper from his possession. The case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha directed the police officials to intensify the ongoing crackdown against criminals involved in car and motorbike lifting incidents. He said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.