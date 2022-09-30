 
Friday September 30, 2022
BS Computer Science results announced

By Our Correspondent
September 30, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Computer Science 2nd and 4th year, second annual examination 2021. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

