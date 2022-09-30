Waseem may face Martinez for world title in December

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier professional boxer and three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion Mohammad Waseem is expected to face the WBC reigning champion Julio Cesar Martinez of Mexico in the WBC flyweight world title fight in Mexico in December.

Waseem told 'The News' on Thursday that Probellum, his promoters, had informed him that his fight is expected with the Mexican in December. "The bout dates are being confirmed," he said.

Waseem said that it is a good opportunity for him to win the world title. "It's a great chance for me. I am in solid form and last March I also played IBF world title bout and since then have been taking care of myself and am in great shape," he added.

He said that he would undergo training in England and the US for this event. "Yes, I have on my radar England and Las Vegas as training destinations. A three-month camp will be enough," said Waseem.

He said that he is working on his fitness in Islamabad and that he runs ten kilometres daily.

Waseem said that he and Martinez will play in the same style and the result will be a knockout victory, either for him or for his rival. "Both of us will play on the front foot," he said.