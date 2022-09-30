Land of the poor

Poverty is one of the biggest problems that Pakistan faces today. Nearly 22 per cent of the population lives under the national poverty line and 3.7 per cent of those employed fall under the global poverty line. Under such conditions, many Pakistanis are unable to afford basic necessities such as adequate food, water and shelter. Healthcare and education are a luxury for the low-income earners.It is the fundamental duty and responsibility of the country to fulfil the basic needs of its people. When these needs are not fulfilled they bring about problems such as crime, political instability and extremism.
Rumaisa Usman
Karachi
