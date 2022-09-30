Criminals’ paradise

I would like to draw the attention of the public and the law-enforcement agencies towards the rising street crimes in Karachi. These days the people of Karachi avoid going out unless necessary, particularly at night. Furthermore, the lack of streetlights and police patrols means there are few deterrents against street crime. The criminal gangs are ruthless and will shoot anyone who resists; many innocent civilians have lost their lives trying to protect their precious livelihoods and valuables.

I would like to request the law-enforcement agencies to kindly come up with a strategy to curb street crimes and increase the number of active police personnel on the streets. I would also urge the city administration to repair the streetlights and install more CCTV cameras, which will help identify and deter criminals. It is the responsibility of the state to provide security to the innocent civilians, who are helpless against the armed robbers. Since this is a matter of public safety, it must be addressed on a priority basis.

Alvea Naeem

Karachi