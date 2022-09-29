Imran a criminal for sharing state secrets: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has emphasized that the latest activities by the PTI have made Imran Khan a criminal for sharing state secrets and he should be held accountable for his actions.

“Public officials sign up to serve the country and not engage in political point-scoring,” she said. Speaking about the nature of audio leaks, she said the leaks were a breach of security and should be investigated at the highest level as the prime minister had said. “The current dispatches from the Prime Minister’s House are fair and transparent. I was leaving a Cabinet meeting when I heard that a huge conspiracy has been unearthed,” she said.

Earlier, through tweets, she said: “‘Conspiracy Narrative’ from Imran Khan’s audio leak regarding American cipher has been exposed once again on which he has been doing politics for six months. Imran Khan is planning to extract the desired meaning from the contents of the cipher and kept saying that we would now ‘play’ on the cipher.”