People urged to get kids vaccinated against typhoid

JAMRUD: Typhoid is a dangerous disease and vaccination of children is a must to avoid it, stated a senior official on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Jamrud Press Club, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zafar Ali Khan, who was accompanied by Dr Usman and Dr Ayub, said that typhoid is a dangerous and complicated disease and if it is not treated on time, it can even lead to death. He said that the government had arranged for free vaccination of 55,000 children, aged between nine months and 15 years.