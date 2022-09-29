China National Day celebrated

Islamabad : “Pakistan and China are enjoying time tested friendship as iron brother” this was stated by Zhang Heqing Counselor for Cultural, Education, Sports and Friendship at Embassy of the People Republic of China in Islamabad at a cake cutting ceremony, says a press release.

The event was organised by Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) Khyber Pakhtun­khwa (KP) which was graced by KP Minister Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department Faisal Amin Gandapur, Minister Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan, President PCFA Yousaf Ayub Khan, Secretary General PCFA Syed Ali Nawaz Gillani.

Zhang Heqing appreciated the friendly gesture of PCFA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He mentioned that incoming timely Sino-Pakistan Friendship will be for the strengthening and CPEC will bring socio economic development. The Chinese senior diplomat Zhang Heqing mentioned that celebrating 73rd Founding Day of China by Pakistan friends is heart touching.

Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani Secretary General PCFA KP mentioned that 73rd National Day and forth coming 20 CPC will bring good mans for Chinese Nation and region. China is great helping hand for rest of world. There is great need to further understand China. Later souvenir were exchanged and a cake were cut.

The event was also attended by government of KP secretary LG & RDD Syed Zaheer-Ul-Islam, focal person to Chief Minister KP Muhammad Khaliq Khan, Director China MOFA Bilal Shah, Director CPEC Mueeb Ahmed from MOFA government of Pakistan.

Arshad Ayub Khan Minister for irrigation while congratulating Chinese leadership and people’s on their forthcoming Founding Day expresses happiness on behalf of peoples of KP and assume that our happiness and all wealth are same and competent each other.

Yousaf Ayub Khan, president PCFA welcome the distinguished guest and hope for further interaction in Education, Sports, Cultural and business developments.